Who Got The Work

Mark P. Gimbel and Jordan S. Joachim of Covington & Burling have stepped in to represent at-home fitness brand Peloton and its top executives in a pending securities class action related to the recall of more than 2 million Peloton bikes. The complaint, filed June 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding Peloton's safety enhancements and downplayed the risks of future product recalls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-04279, Solomon v. Peloton Interactive, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 02, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Sam Solomon, FL

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Barry McCarthy

Elizabeth F. Coddington

Jill Woodworth

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws