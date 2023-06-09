New Suit - Securities Class Action

At-home fitness brand Peloton and its top executives were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with a recall of more than 2 million Peloton bikes. The suit, brought by Pomerantz, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding Peloton's safety enhancements and downplayed the risks of future product recalls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04279, Solomon v. Peloton Interactive, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 09, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Sam Solomon, FL

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Barry McCarthy

Elizabeth F. Coddington

Jill Woodworth

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws