At-home fitness brand Peloton and its top executives were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with a recall of more than 2 million Peloton bikes. The suit, brought by Pomerantz, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding Peloton's safety enhancements and downplayed the risks of future product recalls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04279, Solomon v. Peloton Interactive, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 09, 2023, 6:00 PM