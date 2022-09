Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Kharatian Law Firm on behalf of Lashonda Solomon, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave to continue working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:22-cv-06866, Solomon v. Lin R. Rogers Electrical Contractors Inc. et al.

California

September 22, 2022, 9:07 PM