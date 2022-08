Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl and Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against dairy company Bel Brands USA Inc. to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Kurt A. Scharfenberger on behalf of Jonathan Solomon. The case is 4:22-cv-00111, Solomon v. Bel Brands USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 18, 2022, 11:35 AM