Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Alex Nguyen Law Firm on behalf of Argelia Solito. The case is 1:23-cv-03438, Solito v. Sam's East Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Argelia Solito

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Hung Q. Nguyen & Associates, Llc.

Sean Fields

defendants

Sam's East Inc.

ABC Corp.

John Doe 1-2

XYZ Corp.

defendant counsels

Drew Eckl & Farnham

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims