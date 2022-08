Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against City of Dover and Police Chief Thomas A. Johnson to Delaware District Court. The complaint, filed by The Johnson Firm on behalf of brothers Justin and Zachary Solito, asserts claims in connection with police action at a June 2020 demonstration after the killing of George Floyd. The case is 1:22-cv-01078, Solito et al v. Johnson et al.

Delaware

August 18, 2022, 9:20 AM