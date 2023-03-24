Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the State of California, the County of Riverside, California, and Sheriff Deputy Salvadore Waltermire to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo and the Law Offices of Grech & Packer on behalf of Edgar Solis, alleges that the defendants used excessive force against Solis while responding to a non-violent crime. The case is 5:23-cv-00515, Solis v. Waltermire et al.

Plaintiffs

Edgar Solis

defendants

County of Riverside

Salvadore Waltermire

State of California

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation