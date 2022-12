Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Michaels Stores to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian. The case is 2:22-cv-09133, Solis v. Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 5:21 PM