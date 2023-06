Removed To Federal Court

Loew's Hotels on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by JCL Law Firm and Zakay Law Group, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The defendants are represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:23-cv-01161, Solis v. 51 St. & 8th Ave. Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 22, 2023, 9:01 PM

Rosa Solis

Jcl Law Firm, Apc

Jcl Law Firm Apc

Zakay Law

51 St. & 8th Ave. Corp.

Does 1-50

Loew's Hotels, Inc.

Loews Coronado Hotel Corporation

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination