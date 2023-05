Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sutton Booker on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by the D'Angelo Law Office on behalf of Christina Solis and Andrew Solis Jr., alleges that Andrew Solis fell off a defective bicycle and suffered a head injury. The case is 1:23-cv-01119, Solis et al. v. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 7:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Solis, Jr.

Christina Solis

defendants

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sutton Booker P.C.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims