New Suit - Contract

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Recap Chelsea Investment LLC and Solid ISG Capital US Inc. The complaint accuses Michael Jacob, Neil Duggan, Tamar Perry and other defendants of abusing their fiduciary duties by diverting funds from structured legacy trusts set up by deceased lawyer Israel Igo Perry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04647, Solid Isg Capital US Inc. et al v. Jacob et al.

New York

June 02, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Recap Chelsea Investment LLC

Solid Isg Capital US Inc.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

39 & 41 South Street Management Ltd.

Michael Jacob

Neil Duggan

Tamar Perry

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct