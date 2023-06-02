K&L Gates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Recap Chelsea Investment LLC and Solid ISG Capital US Inc. The complaint accuses Michael Jacob, Neil Duggan, Tamar Perry and other defendants of abusing their fiduciary duties by diverting funds from structured legacy trusts set up by deceased lawyer Israel Igo Perry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04647, Solid Isg Capital US Inc. et al v. Jacob et al.
New York
June 02, 2023, 6:03 AM