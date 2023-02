Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against P3 Polymers LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Franzoni & Nelson on behalf of Solid Cast Polymer Consulting LLC, seeks royalty payments allegedly due under a licensing contract. The case is 4:23-cv-00523, Solid Cast Polymer Consulting, LLC v. P3 Polymers, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 7:41 PM