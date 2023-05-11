Solicitor General Prelogar: Expedited SCOTUS Briefings Mark ...

News From Law.com

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar had her plate full following her October 2021 confirmation as the country's legal advocate in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Her Senate confirmation came just days before she appeared on behalf of the Biden administration to argue its case in a Supreme Court challenge to a restrictive abortion law in Texas that prohibited the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. After the Department of Justice filed an application for emergency relief on Oct. 18, the high court granted the petition for certiorari before judgment and set expedited oral arguments for Nov. 1.

May 11, 2023, 3:36 PM

