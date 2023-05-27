New Suit - Trade Secrets

Smith, Gambrell & Russell filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of medical staffing company Soliant Health. The suit takes aim at competitor Aequor Healthcare Services for allegedly soliciting Soliant Health employees in order to misappropriate confidential candidate and pricing information from Soliant's database. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02354, Soliant Health, LLC v. Aequor Healthcare Services, LLC.

Business Services

May 27, 2023, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Soliant Health, LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

defendants

Aequor Healthcare Services, LLC

nature of claim: 880/