New Suit - Trade Secrets

Vedder Price and Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Solgen Power, a provider of solar energy equipment. The suit targets competitor Dynamic Solar Solutions and six former independent contractors for Solgen for allegedly misappropriating customer data and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00003, Solgen Power LLC v. Dynamic Solar Solutions Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

January 04, 2023, 8:10 PM