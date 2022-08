Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Truist Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged fraudulent wire transfers, was filed by Rodriguez, Tramont, Guerra & Nunez on behalf of Peter J. Soley and Stacy Soley. The case is 2:22-cv-00480, Soley et al v. Truist Bank f/k/a Suntrust Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 12:06 PM