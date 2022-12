New Suit - Trademark

Coca-Cola, the U.S. government and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director Kathi Vidal were hit with a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Alberto Soler-Somohano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24174, Soler-Somohano v. United States et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 23, 2022, 8:52 AM