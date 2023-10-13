Who Got The Work

Adam S. Baldridge, Lea Hall Speed and Nicole Riccio from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Buckman Laboratories International and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed July 7 in Tennessee Western District Court by Adams and Reese on behalf of Solenis LLC, Solenis Switzerland Gmbh and Solenis Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 2:23-cv-02413, Solenis Technologies et al. v. Buckman Laboratories et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Solenis LLC

Solenis Switzerland Gmbh

Solenis Technologies, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Bulab Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims