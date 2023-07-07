Adams and Reese filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of specialty chemicals developer Solenis LLC and affiliates. The suit, which targets Buckman Laboratories International Inc. and other defendants, asserts a patent for a paper and paperboard strengthening additive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02413, Solenis Technologies et al. v. Buckman Laboratories et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 07, 2023, 4:28 PM