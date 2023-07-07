New Suit - Patent

Adams and Reese filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of specialty chemicals developer Solenis LLC and affiliates. The suit, which targets Buckman Laboratories International Inc. and other defendants, asserts a patent for a paper and paperboard strengthening additive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02413, Solenis Technologies et al. v. Buckman Laboratories et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Solenis LLC

Solenis Switzerland Gmbh

Solenis Technologies, L.P.

Adams and Reese

defendants

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Bulab Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims