New Suit

Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air d/b/a Delta Connection were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The lawsuit was filed by Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Joana Soldado Magraner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05394, Soldado Magraner v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 09, 2022, 5:46 PM