New Suit - Contract

Hodgson Russ filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Solata Foods. The suit pursues claims against Farmers Direct Corp. and Paul Kang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07610, Solata Foods, LLC v. Farmers Direct Corp. et al.

Wholesalers

December 15, 2022, 12:25 PM