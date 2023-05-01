Who Got The Work

Steptoe & Johnson partners Katherine D. Cappaert, John M. Caracappa and Jamie L. Lucia are defending solar technology company Complete Solaria against a lawsuit alleging trade secret theft, defamation, tortious interference with contract and breach of contract. The suit, filed March 16 in California Northern District Court by Seoul-based Jipyong LLC on behalf of SolarPark Korea Co., accuses Complete Solaria of unlawfully terminating a production contract with the plaintiff in order to replace the Korean manufacturer with cheaper suppliers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-01181, SolarPark Korea Co., Ltd. v. Solaria Corporation et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

SolarPark Korea Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Jinhee Kim

defendants

Complete Solaria, Inc.

Solaria Corporation

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

John M Caracappa

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract