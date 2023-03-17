New Suit - Contract

Solar tech company Complete Solaria and Solaria Corp. was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court in relation to a manufacture agreement between Solaria and the plaintiff to supply solar modules to Solaria. The suit, filed by Jipyong LLC on behalf of SolarPark Korea Co., contends that Solaria conspired with Complete Solaria, formerly known as Complete Solar, to sever Solaria’s ties and obligations to SolarPark and replace it with cheaper suppliers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01181, SolarPark Korea Co., Ltd. v. Solaria Corporation et al.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

SolarPark Korea Co., Ltd.

defendants

Complete Solaria, Inc.

Solaria Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract