Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Johnson & Bell on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Anitha G. Reddy as heir to Venkat Reddy to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over a solar energy system installation contract, was filed by Schain Banks Kenny & Schwartz on behalf of Solar Micronics. The case is 1:22-cv-04921, Solar Micronics, Inc. v. Reddy.

Renewable Energy

September 12, 2022, 5:10 PM