The solar energy company SunFlower has tapped Eileen Evans, a former senior attorney at HP and Sun Microsystems, to serve as chief legal officer. Evans comes to Silicon Valley-based SunFlower from Redaptive, where she has been chief legal officer and chief corporate affairs officer for more than a year. She has more than 25 years of technology and legal industry experience.

Energy

October 12, 2022, 5:53 AM