New Suit - Contract

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Super 8 Worldwide Inc. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, over a franchise dispute, was brought by the Law Offices of Frank Weiser on behalf of Tumas R. Patel and Kalpesh P. Solanki. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01507, Solanki et al v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 01, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Kalpesh P. Solanki

Tumas R. Patel

Law Offices Of Frank Weiser

defendants

Super 8 Worldwide, inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Does 1-10 Inclusive

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation