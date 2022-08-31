New Suit - Contract

Travelodge Hotels Inc., a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Frank A. Weiser on behalf of Kajal Solanki and Kalpesh Solanki, who contend that due to their Asian-Indian origin they were subjected to less favorable repayment terms for defaulted franchise fee payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01532, Solanki et al v. Travelodge Hotels, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 31, 2022, 6:47 AM