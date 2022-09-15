Who Got The Work

Jason R. Hodge of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has enetered an appearance for Synexxus Composites Inc. and Gregory E. Glaros in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action was filed July 13 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Clark Hill and Cook Craig & Francuzenko on behalf of Patrick Coughlin and Solan Holding BV. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of making misrepresentations to induce the plaintiffs to invest in Synexxus. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, is 1:22-cv-00786, Solan Holding BV et al v. Synexxus Composites, Inc. et al.

Virginia

September 15, 2022, 10:11 AM