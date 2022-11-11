New Suit - Contract

SolAmerica Energy Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against J-Hulick Electric, Stewart Electric and Christopher Stewart on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendants of failing to perform electrical installation services and refusing to return a deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-50391, SolAmerica Energy Services LLC v. J-Hulick Electric I Inc. et al.

November 11, 2022, 2:48 PM