Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has turned to lawyer Brandon L. Boxler of Klein Thomas & Lee to defend a pending product liability class action. The complaint, filed Jan. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that certain Ford vehicles have defective side airbag inflatable curtains that do not deploy in 'rollover' crashes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman, is 2:23-cv-10064, Solak v. Ford Motor Company.