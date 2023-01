New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a product liability class action Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that certain Ford vehicles have defective side airbag inflatable curtains that do not deploy in 'rollover' crashes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10064, Solak v. Ford Motor Company.