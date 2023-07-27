Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of preventing the lenders from being repaid on a loan for the development of the American Dream Mall in East Brunswick, New Jersey, was filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Sol-MM III LLC, acting as administrative agent. The case is 1:23-cv-06479, Sol-MM III LLC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Sol-MM III LLC

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

D5 Hawks LLC

Moa Holdings III, LLC

New Wem Holdings Affiliate 2 Ltd.

New Wem Holdings Affiliate Ltd.

We Tahoe 1 LLC

We Tahoe 2 LLC

Wem Holdings Affiliate 1 Ltd.

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations