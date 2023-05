Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Daniel, Coker, Horton & Bell on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Comcast Cable Communications to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office Of Michele D. Biegel on behalf of Barbara Karen Sojourner. The case is 3:23-cv-00297, Sojourner v. Comcast Cable Communications LLC.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Karen Sojourner

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Michele D. Biegel, PLLC

defendants

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

Comcast of Louisiana Mississippi Texas, LLC

John Doe Entities/Individuals 1-4

defendant counsels

Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims