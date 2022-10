Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GeoVera Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was brought by Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson on behalf of Michael Soileau and Pauline Soileau. The case is 2:22-cv-05739, Soileau et al. v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 7:08 PM