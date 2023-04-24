Who Got The Work

Todd A. Wind of Fredrikson & Byron has entered an appearance for GVDP Pty Ltd. and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed March 10 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Kohner, Mann & Kailas on behalf of Software One Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to pay over $395,000 for rendered technology program services. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin, is 2:23-cv-00324, Software One Inc v. Spectrum Support Ltd et al.

Technology

April 24, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Software One Inc

Plaintiffs

Kohner Mann Kailas

defendants

Gvdp Pty Ltd

Spectrum Support Group Pty Ltd

Spectrum Support Ltd

defendant counsels

Amundsen Davis Sc

Fredrikson & Byron

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract