New Suit - Patent

Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, brought by McKool Smith on behalf of Softex LLC, claims that a slew of Lenovo products infringe seven patents involving security and tracking systems for electronic devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01310, Softex LLC.

Technology

December 14, 2022, 1:00 PM