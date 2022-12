New Suit - Patent

McKool Smith filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of cybersecurity provider Softex LLC. The suit, against Absolute Software Corp. and Absolute Software Inc., asserts seven patents related to systems for securing and tracking an electronic device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01308, Softex LLC.

Technology

December 14, 2022, 11:52 AM