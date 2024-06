News From Law.com

A spike in business bankruptcies last month is both a wakeup call and an opportunity for in-house counsel. Experts say legal departments whose senior leaders have strong financial acumen can give their companies an edge in identifying and mitigating economic risks during perilous times. In a sign of broader economic distress, commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings jumped 11% last month to 759, from 683 in May of 2023, reports Epiq AACER.

June 17, 2024, 6:00 AM

