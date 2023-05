New Suit - Fraud, Trademark Infringement

SoFi Technologies, a lending and personal finance company, brought a lawsuit against unidentified website operators on Friday for trademark infringement, fraud and computer intrusion. The lawsuit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in Washington Western District Court, claims that the defendants use copycat websites to deceive customers into turning over account information. The case is 2:23-cv-00708, SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 13, 2023, 12:38 PM

Plaintiffs

SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave

defendants

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims