New Suit

The U.S. Department of Education was hit with a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court challenging a federal agency decision granting an extension on a student loan moratorium enacted during the onset of COVID-19. The complaint was filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on behalf of SoFi Technologies subsidiaries SoFi Bank and SoFi Lending Corp. The court action seeks a declaration invalidating the extension of the moratorium and requiring repayment by borrowers. The case is 1:23-cv-00599, Sofi Bank, N.A. et al v. Cardona et al.