Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against US Foods to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth and MG&M the Law Firm, centers on underlying antitrust litigation filed by plaintiff Sodexo Inc. alleging price-fixing in the chicken, beef, pork and seafood industries. The suit accuses US Foods of 'masquerading' as the owner of Sodexo's claims of overcharges by sellers in these industries in order to generate undeserved profit. The case is 8:23-cv-00071, Sodexo, Inc. et al v. US Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 11, 2023, 12:20 PM