New Suit - Securities Class Action

Apellis Pharmaceuticals and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of failing to inform shareholders that the company's blindness-combatting drug Syfovre can cause eye inflammation. The suit comes on the heels of a July 15 letter by the American Society of Retina Specialists linking the drug to inflammation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00834, Soderberg v. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 02, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Judith M. Soderberg

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cedric Francois

Federico Grossi

Timothy Sullivan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws