Who Got The Work

Justin Ben-Asher of Steptoe & Johnson has entered an appearance for Hartford Financial Services in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks coverage for business losses due to COVID-19, was filed July 15 in New York Southern District Court by Moore Law and Thompson Hammerman Davis LLP on behalf of Socotec Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:22-cv-06071, Socotec, Inc. v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 11:07 AM