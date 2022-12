New Suit - Patent

Koninklijke Philips, the health care technology company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts two patents related to a method to control wireless devices, was brought by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Sockeye Licensing TX LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01246, Sockeye Licensing TX LLC v. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Health Care

December 01, 2022, 12:10 PM