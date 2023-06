New Suit -

Society Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Hill Hospitality and the SAK Group on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Mathis & Gary, seeks a declaration that Society has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying trademark lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00194, Society Insurance v. Blue Hill Hospitality Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Society Insurance, a Mutual Company

Plaintiffs

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

defendants

Blue Hill Hospitality Inc

Sak Group Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute