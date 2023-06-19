New Suit

Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit Saturday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Societe Air France. The suit accuses the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey of negligence in maintaining and controlling their taxiways after an Italia Transporto Aereo plane struck a stopped Air France plane on June 17, 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04497, Societe Air France v. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Transportation & Logistics

June 19, 2023, 4:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Societe Air France

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product