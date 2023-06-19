Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit Saturday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Societe Air France. The suit accuses the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey of negligence in maintaining and controlling their taxiways after an Italia Transporto Aereo plane struck a stopped Air France plane on June 17, 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04497, Societe Air France v. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Transportation & Logistics
June 19, 2023, 4:38 AM