A Philadelphia social services agency has agreed to pay $6.5 million to the estate of a child who was beaten to death while living in a foster home, according to Kline & Specter partner Nadeem Bezar. The plaintiffs claimed Northeast Treatment Centers caused 3-year-old Hope Jones' death by negligently approving an unsafe foster home and failing to properly monitor her well-being.

Pennsylvania

December 21, 2023, 1:14 PM

