Who Got The Work

Timothy B. Smith of Parsons Behle & Latimer has entered an appearance for Amber Alert GPS in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 22 in Utah District Court by Dobbin IP Law and Kizzia Johnson PLLC on behalf of Social Positioning Input Systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby, is 2:22-cv-00796, Social Positioning Input Systems v. Amber Alert GPS.

Technology

February 06, 2023, 4:47 AM