New Suit - Patent

Valve, operator of the video game distribution platform Steam, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, which asserts a single patent related to GPS technology, was filed by attorney Samuel M. Meyler on behalf of Social Positioning Input Systems LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01366, Social Positioning Input Systems, LLC v. Valve Corporation.

Gaming & Esports

September 27, 2022, 3:10 PM