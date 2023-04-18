Who Got The Work

Michael T. Zoppo of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Pervasive Group Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 16 in New Jersey District Court by Kluger Healey LLC and Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Social Positioning Input Systems LLC, asserts a single patent related to a GPS system device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:23-cv-01488, Social Positioning Input Systems, LLC v. Pervasive Group, Inc..

Technology

April 18, 2023, 8:20 AM

